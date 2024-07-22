Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $187.44 million and $8.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

