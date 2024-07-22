Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.46. 1,417,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

