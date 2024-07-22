Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $323.10 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $323.10 million and approximately $213.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,147,202,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,190,113,283 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.
