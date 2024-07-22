CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get CVRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVRx Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson increased its position in CVRx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 607,855 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.