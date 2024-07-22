Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $243.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

