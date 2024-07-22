Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 36,700 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $231,630.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

