Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,022.81.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $871.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.63.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $3,867,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $1,162,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.