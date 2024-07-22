DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

