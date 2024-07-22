DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00077058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

