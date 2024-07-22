Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.56 and last traded at $128.91. Approximately 2,390,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,002,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

