Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,126,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.76. 91,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

