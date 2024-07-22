Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 8.8% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.12. Approximately 13,733,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 63,458,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.