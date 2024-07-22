Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ DCBO opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Docebo has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.09 and a beta of 1.54.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
