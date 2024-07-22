Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 481,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,746 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 371,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

