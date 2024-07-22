e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $8.82 on Monday, hitting $168.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock worth $24,394,943 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

