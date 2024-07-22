Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 31,593 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 229.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,990. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

