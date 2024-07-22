Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $9,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

