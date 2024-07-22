Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 40,412 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

