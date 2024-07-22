Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 18,485 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 349.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.21. 494,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,024. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

