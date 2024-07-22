Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 19,901 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 142.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.64. 428,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.