Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 839,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,275. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

