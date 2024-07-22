Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 485,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.