Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 147.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 254,635 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,944. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

