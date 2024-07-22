Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 373.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 209,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,434. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

