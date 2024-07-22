Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Carrier Global from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

