Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.04 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,833 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 1,641,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,970. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

