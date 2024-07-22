Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.77 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.15. 1,156,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.