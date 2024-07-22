Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $388.75. 213,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

