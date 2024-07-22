Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 4,197,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

