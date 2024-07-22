Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,361 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 98.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Toast by 128.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,045,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 587,788 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 201.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 409,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 273,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

TOST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

