Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 173.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

