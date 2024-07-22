Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.
EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
