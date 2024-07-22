EOS Price Hits $0.59 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $296.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001575 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

