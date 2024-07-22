Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 22nd (ACHR, ATYR, CYBR, DDOG, DOV, ELF, EVEX, EVGO, GDOT, INVZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 22nd:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $208.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$80.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

