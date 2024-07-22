Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,433. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

