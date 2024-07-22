EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 3,199 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 655,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,928. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $892.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

