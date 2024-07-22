ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $37.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $33.96 on Monday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 364,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 74,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 59.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.