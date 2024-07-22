Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of FAR opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.71. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

