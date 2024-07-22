Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

