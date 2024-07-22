First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

