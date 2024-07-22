First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $16.40 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCF

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.