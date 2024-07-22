First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,768 shares.The stock last traded at $43.24 and had previously closed at $42.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

