First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,768 shares.The stock last traded at $43.24 and had previously closed at $42.78.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $522.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
