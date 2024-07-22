First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 26,627 shares.The stock last traded at $160.69 and had previously closed at $160.20.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

