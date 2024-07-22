First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.75% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

