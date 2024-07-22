Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.03.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.