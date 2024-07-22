Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FLC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.03.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

