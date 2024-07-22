FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

