Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.09

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 73885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 569,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,365,000.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

