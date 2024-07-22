FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,775 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 4.81% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. 95,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

