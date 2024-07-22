General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,446,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,965,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

GM traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,838,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

