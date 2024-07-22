Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

